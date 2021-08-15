Joe Street Hensley, 87, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at his home in Sardis surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born May 16, 1934, in the Hopewell Community of Benton County to Mariam Street Hensley and Joe Hiram Hensley. An avid outdoorsman, Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing. He retired from MS Department of Agriculture – MS Extension Service, after 34 years of service as County Agent for Panola County.

Joe was a kind and humble man, who devoted his life to the Lord. He was a longtime member of Sardis Church of Christ where he served as an elder for fifty years. He was a devoted husband, father, and loving grandfather. A friend to everyone, he will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by his loving family, which includes his wife of sixty-eight years, Betty Jane Rosson Hensley of Sardis; three daughters, Pamela Ann Howell (Barry) of Loganville, GA, Karen Jane Presley (Jimmy) of Satsuma, AL, and Betty Jo Greenhaw of Republic, MO; one sister, Patsy Ragsdale (Jim) of Darien, GA; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Peggy McClain, and one brother-in-law, Kerry McClain.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Sardis Church of Christ. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. preceding the service. Interment will be at Senatobia Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory and sent to John Moore’s Mission Work, c/o Bible Passages, 287 Beulah Rd., Dripping Springs, TX 78620. Joe was involved for eleven years, in this mission work, to spread the gospel in Jamaica and Romania.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.