MSU 4-H Game Day set for Sept. 11

By Nathan Gregory

MSU Extension Service

-H Game Day at Mississippi State University will be held before the Bulldogs’ second home football game Sept. 11.

Bost Extension Center Building B on the MSU campus will be the site of the annual tailgate for the state’s 4-H’ers and 4-H clubs. The tailgate features various games, activities, prizes and food leading up to the 6 p.m. kickoff against North Carolina State University. There is also an option to join the tailgate virtually on Zoom.

4-H’ers can sign up to join in person and receive a game day package, which includes a T-shirt and meal ticket, by registering at https://bit.ly/3CrG5kP. To purchase a virtual pass, visit https://bit.ly/37zJAYm. A Zoom link will be distributed closer to the event.

A limited number of reduced-price tickets are available for 4-H members and club leaders to attend the game. Access the online ticket portal at https://bit.ly/3iDHjlp to purchase a ticket with the promo code 4HDAY21.

The event is hosted by the MSU Extension Center for 4-H Youth Development. MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation, please contact the center at 662-325-3350.