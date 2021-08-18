Batesville Municipal Court 8/11/21

City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Aug. 11, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Jelisha Diashay Arnold, 214 Dewberry St., Sardis, had charges of leaving the scene of an accident, no driver’s license, no insurance, and domestic aggravated assault bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Shakiara Latrice Curry, 215 Draper St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and was given a Sept.1 trial date.

Lakers Denise Holmes, 502 Cherry St., Clarksdale, pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana and was given an Aug. 18 trial date.

Sidney Grace Jones, 9230 Hwy. 35, Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Lonzo Martin, 118 Hickory Lane, Batesville, had a malicious mischief charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Justin Bradley Perry, 872 A Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, failed to appear on charges of possession of marijunana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, improper equipment and old fines of $1,572.

Lashanda Marie Russell, 31374 Blackjack Rd., Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and loud muffler. Russell was given credit for 17 days time served.

Jeremy Oneal Turner, 200 Ridge Rd., Courtland, pleaded not guilty to DUI and no driver’s license and guilty to public drunkenness along with old fines totaling $1,040.

Jaya Elizabeth Mae Wiley, 120 CR 422, Water Valley, bonded out prior to court on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent with the case being bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Margret Sullivan, no address given, had a felony possession of a controlled substance bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Dalton Prewitt, no address given, made his initial appearance on charges of receiving stolen property, petit larceny, grand larceny and burglary of a commercial building and given a $2,500 secured bond.

In cases set for trial,

Jessi Nicole Gibson, 1034 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, will have her case continued on Sept. 1.

Jonathan Pitcock, 196 Craig St., Batesville, will have his case continued until Aug. 25.

Laderious Stevenson, 911 Mike Omar St., Lambert, had his case continued on Aug. 25.