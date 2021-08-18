expand
August 18, 2021

Groundbreaking held for Hybrid Relief

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 4:36 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Panola Partnership held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $4.2 million medical marijuana and cultivation facility scheduled for construction at the Airport Industrial Park off Hwy. 35N on Thursday, Aug. 5. The 18,000 sq. foot building will be ready to begin operations when the Mississippi Legislature produces a framework and guidelines for businesses to grow and sell medical-grade marijuana. On hand for the groundbreaking were part of the ownership team, including Broyce Crowell and Tony Barragan.

