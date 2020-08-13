expand
August 15, 2020

Published 8:24 am Thursday, August 13, 2020

Batesville News

Sparklight donates Chromebooks for BES

Panola County News

Gov. caps attendance at high school sports and events

Panola County News

Corps to close Sardis Lake outlet gates through September

Panola County News

Some schools started this week, others will Monday

Panola County News

Local option to replace B&G Club presented

Panola County News

Cases up 200, deaths 5 in past week

Batesville News

Delta Ridge expanding reach of spice line

Panola County News

All South Panola schools will have delayed starts

Batesville News

Merea Ministry making strides despite pandemic

Batesville News

Hunt Howell joins pharmacy team at Mettesave Discount Drugs

Panola County News

Mysterious seeds find Panola Co. mailboxes

Panola County News

Food box giveaway continues this week

Panola County News

Accused shooter makes initial appearance; no bail set

Panola County News

Delay of some school startings ordered by Governor

News

TVEPA receives $4 million for fiber installation through MS Electric Cooperatives Broadband COVID-19 Act 

Panola County News

Postive cases up 101 this week in county

School News

SP grad given Bayer scholarship

Panola County News

MSDH will have Batesville drive-up testing Monday

Panola County News

Henry Center nurse practitioner retiring

Panola County News

Playhouse returns with ‘Joseph’

Panola County News

Keep your dog safe from summer heat

Batesville News

Injured veteran getting new home Saturday

Panola County News

Chief Deputy James Rudd memorialized

Crime

Mt. Olivet incident still under investigation; no arrests have been made